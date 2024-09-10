Saga Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150.47 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Saga has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and approximately $34.28 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000122 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00267591 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,031,635,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,547,017 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,031,481,152 with 101,490,621 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.51884789 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $52,085,940.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

