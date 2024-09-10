Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.29 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

