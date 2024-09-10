Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $245.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.24. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

