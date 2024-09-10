SALT One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $2.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,543.61 or 1.00028645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01385019 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.