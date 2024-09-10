Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $44.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.07.

NYSE IOT opened at $46.14 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,814,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,683,696 shares of company stock worth $60,945,238. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

