Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 570,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.