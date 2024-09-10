SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 62.99 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.95. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 75.97 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £686.54 million, a P/E ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.