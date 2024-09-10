SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 240000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.04 ($0.03).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.
