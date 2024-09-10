Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,123 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

JEPQ opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.5569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

