Seaview Investment Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

