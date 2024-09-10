Seaview Investment Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

