Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 11,600 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

