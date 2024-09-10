Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 120,190 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,190 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 154,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

