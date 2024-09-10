SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

