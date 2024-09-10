Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $48.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $60,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

