SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Earnings on Friday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

SelectQuote Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 35,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

