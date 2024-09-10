SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.2 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.