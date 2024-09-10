Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 739.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

