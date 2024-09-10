SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Keenan Michael Conder Sells 11,097 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,765. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.