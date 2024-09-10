Serica Energy plc Plans Dividend of GBX 9 (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SQZ opened at GBX 111.55 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.77 ($3.55). The stock has a market cap of £435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Chris Cox acquired 12,530 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £17,040.80 ($22,284.29). In related news, insider David Latin purchased 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968.50 ($36,574.47). Also, insider Chris Cox acquired 12,530 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £17,040.80 ($22,284.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 86,552 shares of company stock worth $4,553,602 in the last 90 days. 37.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

