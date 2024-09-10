SES AI’s (SES) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. SES AI has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $965,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,276 shares of company stock valued at $85,214. Corporate insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

