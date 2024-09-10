Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $132.75

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.75, but opened at $136.21. Sezzle shares last traded at $131.53, with a volume of 13,618 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $730.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,809 shares of company stock worth $21,193,248. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

