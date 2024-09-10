Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $969.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

