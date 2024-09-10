Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 11.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shopify Trading Up 1.7 %

SHOP opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of -400.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.