Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shopify Stock Up 1.7 %

Shopify stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.