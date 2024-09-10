Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

