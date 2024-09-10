Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.