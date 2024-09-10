Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $243.84 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $243.84 million and $2.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.97 or 0.00574115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00296500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.