Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Tops $249.01 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $249.01 million and $2.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00571482 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009810 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00106627 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00291153 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032174 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034357 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00087894 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
