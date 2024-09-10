Siacoin (SC) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $246.71 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,995.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00570501 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009707 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00107036 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00294229 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032366 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00035380 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088449 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
