Siacoin (SC) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $246.71 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,995.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00570501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00107036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00294229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088449 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

