Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMWB. Barclays increased their target price on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Similarweb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMWB

Similarweb Stock Up 1.2 %

Similarweb stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,680. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $715.72 million, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter worth about $2,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.