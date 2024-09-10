SingularityNET Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $704.66 million and approximately $830,787.92 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009455 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,578.15 or 1.00004687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52473208 USD and is up 9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $721,328.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

