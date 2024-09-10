SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,628,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

