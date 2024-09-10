SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 167,108 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,108 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Profile



Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

