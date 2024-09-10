SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 274,300 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 274,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

