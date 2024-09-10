SIR Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

