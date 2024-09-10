SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,732,000. Ovintiv comprises about 2.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.0 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.