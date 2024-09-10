SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 115,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 614,969 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

