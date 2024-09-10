SIR Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,400 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Coterra Energy worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

CTRA opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.