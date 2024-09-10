SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,329,750 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,750 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of NextDecade worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

