Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.08

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 75174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.78.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
