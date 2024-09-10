Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.08

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 75174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

About Slate Grocery REIT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market cap of C$774.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

