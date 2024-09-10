Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,388,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after acquiring an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 881,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,600,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

