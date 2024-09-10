Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,525 over the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

