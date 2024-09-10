SOLVE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $271,199.31 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $271,199.31 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

