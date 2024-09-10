Songbird (SGB) One Day Volume Reaches $367,635.00

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $102.13 million and approximately $367,635.00 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Songbird

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,987,298,083 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

