SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 1.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.56. 3,232,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 37,392,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $90,431.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $274,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,728 shares of company stock worth $2,501,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

