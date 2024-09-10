S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $515.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.03 and its 200-day moving average is $449.48.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

