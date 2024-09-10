Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

