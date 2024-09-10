Sparta 24 Ltd. Sells 12,450 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sparta 24 Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.9% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

