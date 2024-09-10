SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $409.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.04 and a 200 day moving average of $394.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

